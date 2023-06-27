Car Mounts Kerb & Crashes Into Balestier Road Signs, Narrowly Misses Cyclist But Keeps Moving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Crashes Into Road Signs At Balestier Road On 26 June

There have been many road incidents involving drivers and cyclists on Singapore roads. Sadly, most of these are negative in nature.

Recently, a driver crashed into several road signs along Balestier Road after seemingly losing control of their vehicle, nearly hitting a cyclist riding along the road shoulder.

Despite the collision, the driver continued with their journey as though nothing had happened.

Car keeps moving after taking out Balestier Road signs

According to a video posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page, the incident occurred on Monday (26 June) at about 8pm.

The incident — which happened in the blink of an eye — happened near Whampoa Food Centre along Balestier Road.

At the start of the video, a cyclist can be seen riding on the road shoulder.

As he approaches a bus stop, however, a white car behind him accelerates and crashes into a few road signs after mounting the kerb.

Presumably after hearing the loud bang, the shocked cyclist does a triple-take to find out what’s happening behind him.

On the other hand, the driver did not appear bothered by the crash and continued moving slowly albeit with two wheels on the kerb.

It eventually dismounts from the kerb and the driver continues on their way as though nothing had happened.

Driver narrowly misses unsuspecting cyclist

Netizens couldn’t help but wonder how such an incident transpired.

One Facebook user speculated that the driver could have been under the influence or playing with his handphone.

Meanwhile, another netizen highlighted how lucky the cyclist was to escape seemingly unhurt.

Cyclist was lucky to escape without injuries

Although the driver had behaved irresponsibly, it’s truly a stroke of luck that their actions did not lead to more dire consequences.

Surely, the cyclist will be thanking their lucky stars for the close shave.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.