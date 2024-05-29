White car collides with motorbike while making right turn at Jurong West, sends rider & pillion flying

Rider & pillion fly out of motorbike after collision with white car in Jurong West

On 28 May, a white car was captured on video colliding with a motorbike while making a right turn at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 5 and Jurong West Street 81.

A camcar’s view from the side gave a good look at how the motorbike rider was flung several feet from his bike.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that two people were conveyed to National University Hospital, and a third person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

White car collides with motorbike while making right turn

The video of the accident was posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on 29 May.

It showed a camcar’s front view as the white car looked to turn right at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 5 and Jurong West Street 81.

As it makes to turn right, it collides with a motorbike, sending the rider and a pillion flying across the road.

It is unclear what led to the accident.

3 people conveyed to hospital

SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the location at about 10.30pm on 28 May 2024.

SCDF conveyed two persons to National University Hospital and another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

