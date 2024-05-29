Man in S’pore arrested for making bomb threats to DBS Bank, no suspicious items found

Man arrested for making bomb threats to DBS bank

On Monday (27 May), a 34-year-old man was arrested by the Singaporean Police Force (SPF) for allegedly making bomb threats to DBS Bank.

He had called the bank at least 30 times, stating on some occasions that he will be planting a bomb at the bank’s headquarters.

The man is set to appear in court on Wednesday (29 May) to be charged of communicating false information regarding a harmful thing.

He may be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in jail, a potential fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

DBS representative calls police about bomb threats

On the night of 28 May, the SPF released a statement regarding the incident.

At about 2.10pm on 27 May, a representative from DBS Bank called for help after receiving over 30 calls from a male caller.

In some of these calls, he threatened to place a bomb at the DBS Bank Headquarters within an hour.

After conducting investigations, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the caller.

He was then arrested within four hours of the reported bomb threat.

No suspicious items found, man to be charged in court

Following preliminary investigations, the police ascertained that the man had no means to execute his threat.

There were also no suspicious items at the DBS Asia Hub and DBS Asia Central.

The man is scheduled to be charged in court on 29 May.

If found guilty of communicating false information of harmful thing, he faces imprisonment for a maximum of seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

The SPF stated that every security threat would be treated with serious action.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Freepik, for illustration purposes only.