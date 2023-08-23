18 Places In S’pore Received Bomb Threats, Police Found No Items Of Security Concern

18 Locations In Singapore, Including Government Buildings, Received Bomb Threats On 23 Aug

On Wednesday (23 Aug), 18 locations in Singapore, including government buildings, received bomb threats.

This comes after the Environment Building, where the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), National Environment Agency (NEA), and Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB) are based, had to undergo an evacuation due to an “emergency situation” earlier in the day.

The police are currently investigating.

18 locations receive bomb threats in Singapore

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received alerts about alleged bomb threats at 18 locations across Singapore on the morning of 23 Aug.

This included government buildings, embassies and other places of interest.

The reports came in at about 9.10am, after which police said they carried out security checks at the locations. They then discovered no items that warranted security concerns.

SPF added that they were aware of the Republic of Korea recently receiving similar reports of email bomb threats, believed to be sent by the same person. This had turned out to be a hoax.

“The police take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats,” SPF said.

Investigations into case ongoing

Earlier this morning, on 23 Aug, there were reports of the Environment Building receiving an alleged bomb threat, which authorities labelled as an emergency situation.

As a result, authorities evacuated the area, and it went under lockdown.

Responding to MS News’ queries, MSE confirmed that the NEA and PUB received a bomb threat related to the building.

Police and security officers conducted preliminary checks and found no threat items.

“The safety of all staff and stakeholders of the Environment Building is our priority,” MSE said. “Since this morning, we have stepped up security and restricted access into the Environment Building.”

The ministry added that they will cooperate fully with SPF for investigations.

SPF stated they were investigating this case under the charge of communicating false information about a harmful thing, according to Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871.

Offenders face a jail term of up to seven years, a maximum fine of S$50,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Google Maps.