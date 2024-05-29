Flock of oriental pied hornbills spotted flying across Changi Creek

Photographer captures oriental pied hornbills flying across Changi Creek

Oriental pied hornbills, once considered extinct in Singapore, have made a comeback in recent decades.

Over the past month, a photographer captured a flock of more than 10 hornbills flying across Changi Creek.

The birds would also occasionally make other stops at other areas within Changi.

Oriental pied hornbills make stops at Changi Beach Park

On Tuesday (28 May), 34-year-old wildlife photographer Tan Yong Lin shared his sightings of the hornbills on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

In his caption, Mr Tan highlighted that the flock would fly across Changi Creek “every evening, like clockwork”.

As part of their routine, the birds would fly to “their favourite Banyan tree”, where they would rest for the night.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan shared that he had been going to Changi Creek frequently in the evenings over the past month as he wanted to do a photo series on the hornbills.

Luckily, the hornbills were present each time that he visited.

Some notable interactions that he witnessed were the male hornbills in the flock feeding the females, as well as the males locking their bills.

“Many people in the park were excited and happy to see the hornbills,” he added.

Singapore’s hornbill population recovered with conservation efforts

Mr Tan also told MS News that the hornbill population in the Lion City has recovered due to successful conservation efforts by NParks.

Since 2004, NParks, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, and two independent researchers have begun studying the hornbills in Singapore.

They believed that the lack of big trees with cavities to nest in hindered the breeding of the birds.

Thus, the team designed nest boxes that eventually facilitated their successful breeding.

“Other species like otters, civets and many more are also doing well,” the photographer noted.

To view more of Mr Tan’s wildlife photography, you can head to his Instagram account @ylint.

