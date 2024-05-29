83-year-old woman in S’pore provides free haircuts for the community as part of volunteer group

83-year-old retiree gives back to the community with free haircuts for the needy

Among a group of do-gooders providing free haircuts for the community is 83-year-old Mdm Yang Fudi (name transliterated from Chinese).

Mdm Yang previously ran a hairdressing salon for 25 years before becoming a hawker.

She retired about ten years ago and joined the group after learning about it through a friend.

The elderly woman hopes to give back to society by giving free haircuts to those in need.

83-year-old woman is the oldest member of group offering free haircuts to those in need

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mdm Yang Fudi (transliterated from Chinese) volunteers with Team MDI to provide free haircuts to the needy.

Team MDI’s coordinator revealed that in 2023 alone, the group conducted 261 ‘haircut drives’.

The drives bring the team to four or five locations every month to render their services, the coordinator shared.

These locations include senior activity centres, elderly homes, and community centres.

Madam Yang is the oldest member of the team at 83 years old, said the coordinator.

Used to run hairdressing salon & sold food as a hawker

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, Mdm Yang said she ran a salon for 25 years before retiring in 2014.

After retiring from the salon, Mdm Yang said she dipped her toes in the food and beverage sector, selling hawker dishes like laksa and popiah.

About three years ago, the retiree learnt of Team MDI through a friend and decided to join them.

Mdm Yang expressed: “I’ve been running businesses for so long and am grateful to have had the opportunity to make some money.”

“Now that I’ve retired, I want to contribute and give back to society.”

Featured image adapted from Mark Yuen via Team MDI on Facebook.