ACS (International) to open elementary school in Holland Village & 2 institutions in Indonesia

ACS (International) announces new elementary school in Singapore

Anglo Chinese School (International) or ACS (Inetrnational) has announced that it will be opening a new elementary school in Singapore, next to its current high school campus near Holland Village.

However, it will not be open to Singaporeans, as it offers a different international curriculum and does not fall under the mandatory classification as a government or government-aided school.

The elementary school will start taking in students from 2026.

On top of that, ACS (International) will further expand into Indonesia with new schools in North Jakarta and Bali, adding to its existing campus in South Jakarta.

ACS (International) elementary school to offer international Cambridge Primary curriculum

According to The Straits Times (ST), the new elementary school building will have 10 storeys and will sit on the same site as the ACS (International) high school’s current campus along Dover Road, near Holland Village.

Starting January 2026, the new ACS (International) elementary school will welcome 450 students between seven to 12 years old from Years 1 through 6.

There, students will undergo Cambridge International Education’s Cambridge Primary curriculum.

While ACS (International) reserves half of the places in the high school for Singaporeans, the elementary school will not be taking in locals, explained the chairman of the ACS (International) management board, Mr Tan Wah Thong.

Under current laws, primary school education for Singaporeans must be in government or government-aided schools.

Will also set up 2 news schools in Indonesia

Additionally, Mr Tan confirmed that ACS (International) will be setting up two new schools in Indonesia.

The upcoming school in Bali will cover both elementary and high schools. It will be in Kura Kura, a special economic zone that the Indonesian government has mapped out.

Former ACS (International) Singapore principal, Mr Rob Burrough will be serving as ACS Bali’s first principal.

He is already there to work on the setting up the school, which will open by end-2025.

The other new school, which will be in North Jakarta, is still in its initial planning stage.

MS News has reached out to ACS (International) for more information.

