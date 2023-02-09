Anglo-Chinese Primary School To Relocate To Tengah & Become Co-Ed From 2030

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) Will Relocate To Tengah To Meet Growing Demand

To meet the demand for schools in new areas, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that they will be opening or relocating four mainstream schools and two Special Education (SPED) schools.

Most notably, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) [ACS(P)] will relocate to Tengah from its current campus at Barker Road and become co-educational in 2030.

In addition, MOE will be introducing new schools and SPED schools to better meet the increasing demand in the area.

Anglo-Chinese primary school will become co-ed after relocation

In a press release on Thursday (9 Feb), MOE announced that ACS(P) will relocate to Tengah in 2030.

This decision comes after discussions with both MOE and the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Board of Governors, they added.

As part of the relocation, ACS(P) will become co-educational. This allows the community good access to the school, said MOE.

The school will open with just the Primary One cohort in 2030.

To reduce inconvenience for the students of ACS(P) @ Barker and their families, MOE has implemented the following measures:

Existing students will not relocate to Tengah. They will remain at the current campus until their graduation in Primary Six.

ACS(P) @ Barker will continue to admit younger male students at Primary One, as long as they have an older sibling still studying in the school.

After cohort sizes at ACS(P) @ Barker decrease, the school will merge with Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) [ACS(J)] at Winstedt Road, tentatively in 2033.

Subsequently, the restructured ACS(J) will operate from both campuses before transferring all operations to Barker. This will likely happen in 2039, said MOE.

New primary schools to meet growing demand

Previously, MOE announced that Pioneer Primary School will relocate to Tengah in 2026, and would be the first primary school in the area.

Besides that, there will be two more primary schools to meet the growing demand in the area.

The second primary school will open in 2028, with its name to be announced at a later date.

The third primary school will open in 2030, and will be ACS(P).

Meanwhile, MOE will relocate Bukit View Primary School (BVPS) to Bukit Batok West in January 2027.

It was previously located at Bukit Batok East, about 2km away.

The school will continue to admit new Primary One cohorts, said MOE. Additionally, all students enrolled in BVPS will relocate to the new campus in 2027.

Apart from that, MOE has also planned for a new secondary school in Sengkang. The school is expected to open in 2026, with its name to be announced at a later date.

Better access to Special Education schools

MOE noted that there is an increasing demand of students with moderate Special Education Needs (SEN) who have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

To accommodate them, MOE is setting up a new ASD-NC SPED school to cater to these students.

The school will be temporarily located at the old site of Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, and will begin operations in 2026.

Subsequently, it will move to its permanent campus beside ACS(P) @ Tengah in 2031.

Besides that, MOE will set up the permanent campus of Pathlight School 3 near the Punggol Digital District in 2032.

Meanwhile, the school will continue to operate at the former sites of Chong Boon Primary and Secondary School.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.