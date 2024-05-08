Laundry of Serangoon households soiled with sanitary pads, faeces & food from high-rise littering

Residents of Serangoon HDB complain of high-rise littering

Residents of a Serangoon HDB block are complaining of a recurring issue of high-rise littering, which has worsened over the past month.

There have reportedly been cases of junk — such as sanitary pads, faeces, and food waste — from the higher floors soiling the residents’ laundry and air-conditioning compressors outside their windows.

This has attracted pests to the area, becoming an eyesore in the estate.

Exasperated residents are now appealing for help to identify the culprit and put a stop to this inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour.

High-rise littering of food waste plaguing residents of Serangoon HDB block

According to Shin Min Daily News, the alleged high-rise littering incidents have been occurring at Block 4 Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon.

One resident, 49-year-old hospitality worker Ms Wang, told the publication that this issue has persisted over time.

However, the situation became markedly worse on 13 April when an entire packet of rice with vegetables descended onto her air-conditioning compressor.

“Because of the angle it landed at, it was very difficult to clean it up,” she said. “Despite our efforts, the remnants still attract cockroaches and insects, and now I don’t even dare to open the window.”

Ms Wang added that after bringing this to the Town Council’s attention, it directed the case to a pest control company instead.

She has also observed someone throwing rice out the window to feed the pigeons in the area despite signs in the lifts advising not to do so.

Another resident, an 80-year-old woman who opted to remain anonymous, shared similar experiences with her compressor.

“Previously, my windows opened outward. Sometimes, I’d find curry on them and I have to spend time cleaning the stains. Eventually, I ended up changing my windows instead.”

Another resident allegedly experienced sanitary pads & faeces thrown from higher floors

On top of that, a third resident, 77-year-old Madam Zhang, told Shin Min Daily News that a sanitary pad was once thrown down as well, which she found very disgusting.

“There was another time when I’d washed my bedsheets and hung them out to dry, and someone threw curry down and it dirtied them again,” she recalled.

“I was so angry I went to every floor to ask who did it, but no one came clean.”

A fourth resident, 72-year-old Madam Xu, recollected an unsettling occurrence when faeces were seemingly tossed out of a window during the early hours of the morning.

The offensive substance landed on her compressor, splattering in all directions and emitting a pervasive stench.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and LeviaUA on Canva, for illustration purposes only.