71-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Female Police Officer At Teck Whye Coffee Shop

Elderly Man Allegedly Slaps Female Police Officer At Teck Whye Coffee Shop

A 71-year-old man allegedly resisted arrest and slapped a female police officer.

The incident took place at Teck Whye Lane Coffee Shop on Sunday (27 Aug) evening.

The two police officers at the scene eventually subdued and arrested the purportedly drunk man.

Police are charging the man with intentionally injuring a public servant.

Man arrested at Teck Whye coffee shop

The video showing the struggle at Teck Whye Lane Coffee Shop was originally posted to TikTok, but has been deleted.

However, Singapore Incidents reposted the footage to Instagram.

It can be seen that an old man in a blue shirt, 71, struggles and resists arrest. Meanwhile, two police officers, one male and one female, and a bystander in dark blue attempt to control him.

The text by the OP alleges that the elderly man slapped the female police officer present and even threw a kick at her.

A cigarette-smoking man in a grey singlet aggressively points at the suspect while he is under arrest. Dozens of enraptured passers-by watch on.

The video then cuts forward an undiscerned amount of time. The two police officers have the uncle leaned over a short wall and subdued.

As the male officer helps control the suspect’s arms, the female officer finally manages to handcuff him after a struggle. An auntie continues arranging the chairs right behind them despite the struggle.

The OP also praises the officer for “professionalism and dedication” in doing her job.

Officers suffered minor injuries

According to 8world News, the police call was made at 7pm on 27 Aug from the coffee shop at Block 143.

The two police officers suffered only minor injuries following the scuffle.

They arrested the man, who was reportedly drunk, on charges of intentionally injuring a public servant.

In the comments, many praised the professionalism of the two police officers. They subdued the aggressive suspect without using excessive force.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Instagram.