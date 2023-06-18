Fight Breaks Out Between Patrons At Hougang Coffeeshop, 2 Arrested By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Patrons Fight At Hougang Coffeeshop, Police Investigations Ongoing

On Friday (16 June), a fight broke out between patrons at a coffeeshop at Block 327 Hougang Avenue 5.

In footage that has emerged on social media, two men fought between themselves while others tried to break them up.

Police have confirmed that they arrested two members of the group, with investigations now ongoing.

Patrons fight each other at Hougang coffeeshop

A netizen posted footage of the incident to @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

The video starts with unclear circumstances. An elderly man in a black shirt is on the floor while two women surround him.

The camera then pans over to the right, showing another woman in a white shirt shouting at a man in grey.

As the camera pans back to the left, it is revealed that the man on the floor has been fighting with another man in a green shirt.

Fight eventually stops with intervention

Both men then continue to tussle with each other while the women attempt to break up the fight. The man in grey and another stall employee similarly try to do so, to little avail.

In the chaos that ensues, the elderly man in the black shirt suffers a kick to his chin.

The woman in the white shirt hits both parties in the fight with what seems to be a slipper.

Eventually, the group is able to successfully pull the duo apart.

The elderly man is led toward one of the stalls while the women guide his counterpart towards a chair.

Even then, he seems infuriated, pointing his finger and shouting at his adversary.

Police arrest two men for incident

Speaking to 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they received a report regarding the incident at around 9.05pm at Block 327 Hougang Avenue 5.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said three people had suffered minor injuries from the fight. They transported two of them to Sengkang General Hospital, with the third refusing assistance.

SPF confirmed that the two victims, 53 and 63, reached the hospital conscious, and officers arrested them for causing trouble.

A police investigation into the matter is now ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.