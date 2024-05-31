Construction worker hospitalised after being struck by concrete bucket from toppled crane in Ang Mo Kio

Construction worker sent to hospital after lorry crane topples in Ang Mo Kio

A construction worker was hospitalised on Wednesday (29 May) after a lorry crane toppled at a worksite in Ang Mo Kio.

In a statement to MS News, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shared that a concrete bucket struck the 40-year-old Bangladeshi worker.

He is currently in stable condition.

Concrete bucket strikes construction worker

The incident occurred around 6pm along Belgravia Drive.

When the lorry crane lifted a concrete bucket, it toppled on its passenger side.

The bucket struck the worker, causing an ankle fracture and a cut to his hand.

A clip showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on the ‘Singapore roads accident.com’ Facebook page.

The worker was subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The project’s developer is Fairview Developments Pte Ltd, while the occupier is Kimly Construction Pte Ltd.

Lorry crane lacked stability control system

In its statement, MOM highlighted the importance of assessing the ground surface for safety before a lorry crane begins lifting operations.

Additionally, it emphasised the necessity of extending and securing the outriggers as required.

To prevent lorry cranes from overturning, the ministry recommends installing a stability control system (SCS).

“[An SCS] can also help to detect the extension of each outrigger and automatically restrict the crane manoeuvres within a safe lifting zone,” it explained.

The toppled lorry crane involved in the incident did not have an SCS installed.

MOM is currently investigating the incident and has instructed Kimly Construction to halt all lifting operations involving lorry cranes at the worksite.

MS News has reached out to Kimly Construction for more information.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.