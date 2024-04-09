Crane topples on top of van in Sengkang & squashes it, driver sent to hospital

Crane at Sengkang worksite was being manoeuvred up a trailer when it toppled on van: Police

The driver of a van reportedly used to ferry children had stopped at a traffic light in Sengkang when he saw a nearby crane toppling.

Thankfully, he managed to jump out of his vehicle before the crane crushed it completely.

He was sent to hospital injured.

Photos show that crane boom squashed van flat in Sengkang

Photos of the crane accident in Sengkang were shared across social media on Tuesday (9 April), including over the SG Kaypoh 人! Facebook page.

They showed a large crane lying on its side across the road. It had ostensibly came from the construction site next to it.

The top of the crane’s boom had landed squarely on top of a white van, squashing the vehicle flat.

One of the photos show an ambulance at the scene, and a road sign indicating that the incident occurred at a road junction in Compassvale.

Van driver sent to hospital while conscious

In response to queries from MS News, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident on Tuesday (9 April) at about 4.55pm.

The accident took place at the junction of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street, it added.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

The injured person was the 28-year-old van driver, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying. He was taken to hospital while conscious.

Besides him, nobody else was in the van when the accident happened.

Van driver was in considerable pain: Eyewitness

However, the driver was in considerable pain, an eyewitness told ST.

Another driver who was behind the van when the crane toppled over said he knew the van driver, and he had told him he was hurting in his shoulder and his head.

These injuries caused him “terrible pain”, he said.

The eyewitness said the van was used to ferry children to school. In fact, it had just dropped a child off before the accident.

Crane was being loaded onto trailer when it toppled

A Sengkang resident told ST that the crane was being loaded onto a truck when the accident occurred.

SPF also confirmed that the crane was being manoeuvred up a trailer when it toppled.

The van driver jumped out of his vehicle just in time when he saw the crane toppling over, the resident added.

Nobody was in the crane’s cabin at the time, other eyewitnesses said.

A spokesman for PUB, the national water agency, told ST that construction was being done on a public sewer at the Sengkang site.

The contractor is assisting the police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) with their investigations.

The 49-year-old male crane operator has also been arrested for negligent conduct, the police said.

Road in Sengkang closed due to crane & van accident

Besides injuring the van driver, the accident inconvenienced motorists in Sengkang.

That’s because it caused a portion of Punggol Road to be closed in the crowded housing estate.

At 5.32pm, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X posted that Punggol Road had to be closed after Sengkang East Way.

The crane had not been moved more than two hours later at 7.45pm, ST reported.

MOM is working with the construction firm to recover the crane.

