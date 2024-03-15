Crane arm of truck collides with overhead bridge in Chinatown, driver arrested

Crane arm of truck crashes into Chinatown overhead bridge on 13 March

On Wednesday (13 March) morning, the crane arm of a truck collided with an overhead bridge in Chinatown.

The driver suffered minor injuries from the incident, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The man refused to be conveyed to the hospital and was later arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Crane arm of truck crashes into overhead bridge along Eu Tong Sen Street

Citing an unnamed reader, Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred at about 11.10am along Eu Tong Sen Street.

After arriving at the area, reporters from the Chinese daily noted that the lorry had tilted to one side. There were also cracks on the windshield.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily that he suspected the vehicle could have slumped to one side after the crane arm broke upon colliding with the bridge.

Meanwhile, an employee at a nearby bakery said she heard a loud noise and saw the driver with his arms on his waist when she headed out to check on the situation.

Driver arrested for driving with proper escort

In a video showing the aftermath of the collision, several police officers were seen at the scene.

The lorry was parked in the middle of the road, with debris scattered around it. The driver, clad in a blue shirt, was seen talking to a police officer.

Police later arrested the driver, taking him away in handcuffs.

Responding to queries from Shin Min Daily News, police said a 46-year-old male driver sustained slight injuries. He refused conveyance to the hospital.

The police spokesperson said he was arrested for driving a heavy vehicle taller than 4.5 metres without a police escort.

Investigations are ongoing.

