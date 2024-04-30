Man falls 15 floors from Jurong West HDB block & survives

A 31-year-old man wielding a knife jumped from the 15th floor of an HDB block in Jurong West on Sunday (28 April).

He landed on the roof of a makeshift shelter after an hour-long stand-off with the police, who tried to prevent him from jumping.

The incident occurred at Block 754 Jurong West Street 74.

The unnamed man survived the fall and was taken to National University Hospital (NUH).

Harmed himself with a knife

Ms Guo (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 55-year-old resident, told Shin Min Daily News that she saw the man climb out a 15th floor window and sit on the ledge.

Meanwhile, a resident from the 14th floor mentioned hearing someone arguing and threatening to jump from the block at around 4pm.

“I heard a man shouting about betrayal and facing jail time, but I couldn’t discern his exact words,” another resident from the 12th floor said.

The same resident noticed the man’s left arm bleeding profusely as he sat on the window ledge, holding a knife.

“I don’t know why he cut himself. The blood kept dripping down. There was even blood on our window ledge,” he added.

Residents later heard a loud thud.

Mr Ye (name transliterated from Mandarin), 62, who lives on the second floor, said the man jumped and landed on the shelter next to where the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters placed a safety mattress.

“I heard him screaming for help and he was later carried into the ambulance. I couldn’t see how badly injured he was, but he was conscious,” Mr Ye claimed.

Man to receive psychiatric help

According to Shin Min, the SCDF received a call for assistance at about 4.20pm on Sunday (28 April).

Rescuers deployed a safety net but did not rappel down to the unit for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that upon arriving at the unit, officers discovered a man holding a knife and harming himself.

As the man was deemed to pose a danger to himself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the SCDF were mobilised.

He will be referred to psychiatric services under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health Act.

