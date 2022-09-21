Woman Falls From Eunos HDB 5th Floor, Conveyed To Changi General Hospital

Video Shows Woman Falling From Eunos Crescent 5th Floor On 20 Sep

A widely-circulated video showed a woman hanging from a Eunos Crescent HDB window and then falling before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers could set up a safety air pack.

The woman was subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Woman falls from 5th floor of Eunos Crescent HDB

The clip, which lasted more than two minutes, seemingly showed police officers standing at the foot of Block 36 Eunos Crescent.

The woman was standing on the ledge outside a fifth-floor window while holding on to the grille.

Despite the officers’ attempt to dissuade her, she eventually jumped from the ledge.

According to SCDF, she’d jumped before a safety life air pack could be set up.

After some moments, SCDF officers, together with police officers, went over and attended to the woman lying on the ground.

She was eventually conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

This is SCDF’s statement in full:

On 20 September 2022 at 6.43pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at Block 36 Eunos Crescent. Upon SCDF’s arrival, a person was seen standing at a ledge of a 5th floor unit. The person jumped prior to the arrival of the safety life air pack. SCDF conveyed the person to Changi General Hospital.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to about their mental health, don’t hesitate to contact the following hotlines:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to 8pm)

Institute for Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline (24 hours): 63892222

Samaritans of Singapore (24 hours): 1800-221-4444/1767

