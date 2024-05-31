Jacelyn Tay praises SIA for S$150 service recovery voucher after chicken meal didn’t arrive

Jacelyn Tay commends Singapore Airlines (SIA) for service recovery after meal did not arrive

During her Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight on 28 May, former Singaporean actress Jacelyn Tay ordered a special chicken meal for her dinner.

However, the meal did not end up arriving.

Despite the mishap, the 48-year-old commended the airline for offering her a service recovery voucher.

Tay, who is now a health coach and businesswoman, also sang praises of other aspects of SIA’s services.

Jacelyn Tay was contented as SIA offered her S$150 voucher

On Wednesday (29 May), Tay took to Instagram to share her experience on her SIA flight from Singapore to Frankfurt, Germany.

In an Instagram story, she said that there was “some cockup” that caused her meal not to arrive.

She noted that following this, the airline apologised to her and offered a S$150 voucher for any in-flight purchases.

“I am happy the chicken never arrived now,” Tay quipped. “Good service recovery I must say.”

Speaking to MS News, Tay said she received a bowl of bak chor mee (minced meat noodles) instead, and that it was “okay”.

In other Instagram stories, Tay also complimented SIA’s meal offerings, noting that the vegetables were fresh.

Expressed appreciation for crew members for serving customers during turbulence

Tay also reiterated her thoughts in an Instagram post that showed the same clips.

“Frankly, other than the chicken, everything else was perfect though,” she wrote in her caption.

In particular, she acknowledged that it was a “tough job” for the crew to serve customers during the frequent turbulence.

She shared that she was afraid when the aircraft shook slightly while she was in the lavatory. “No joke, salute them,” Tay said of the crew.

When elaborating on what she meant, Tay told MS News that she was “very impressed with the service and worried for the crew at the same time”.

The ‘fasten seat belt’ sign had come on a few times due to turbulence, she recalled, and the crew, who were in the midst of serving meals, had to stop immediately and push back the cart.

Following the severe turbulence incident involving flight SQ321 on 21 May, SIA announced that it has implemented new in-flight safety measures.

Some new protocols include suspending meal services when the seatbelt sign is lit.

“In my mind I was thinking ‘this is insane’, because they should have a schedule to keep and it must be tedious to push everything in and out due to turbulence,” Tay commented.

“I urge everyone to be patient with the crew. Our Singapore Airline crew is the best.”

