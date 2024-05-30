StarHub customers face broadband issues on 30 May afternoon, service restored within 3 hours

StarHub customers experience broadband issues on 30 May afternoon

On Thursday (30 May) afternoon, some StarHub customers faced difficulties accessing the telco company’s fixed broadband services.

According to StarHub, the services were restored within three hours.

However, some users claim they continued experiencing network issues after the update.

Over 7,000 reports made regarding StarHub network issues on Downdetector site

At 11.31am on Thursday, outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 1,213 user reports regarding StarHub’s outage issues.

The figure peaked at 7,390 reports about 15 minutes later at 11.46am.

On StarHub’s Facebook page, users expressed that they were facing network issues at various locations across the island, such as Punggol, Yishun, Hougang and Bishan.

StarHub subsequently published an update at 12.40pm, informing customers that it had partially restored its fix broadband services.

The number of reports on Downdetector’s site dwindled after the update.

StarHub said its services were fully restored at 2.10pm

The company posted a second update at 2.10pm, sharing that its fixed broadband services were fully restored.

It urged users who were still facing network problems to restart their Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and router devices.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” the company wrote.

Some customers claim they continued facing network problems

However, some customers claim they continued facing network issues after the update.

One customer reported that his broadband device near Serangoon North was still not functioning at 3.29pm.

Another user, who claims to be a resident in Yishun, shared that broadband issues continued to persist. It was almost 4.30pm when she posted her comment.

She added that the outage disrupted her work-from-home arrangement and that she could not work for the entire afternoon.

MS News has reached out to StarHub for more information.

