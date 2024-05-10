Ticket sales for Jay Chou S’pore concerts start on 29 May

Ticket sales for Jay Chou Singapore concerts commence on 29 May

Heads up, Mandopop fans — tickets for the ‘Jay Chou Carnival World Tour’ in Singapore will go on sale from 29 May.

The acclaimed Taiwanese singer and musician will perform for three nights at the National Stadium, from 11 Oct to 13 Oct.

Tickets are priced from S$238 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster Singapore.

Ticket prices for Jay Chou concert start from S$238

Excluding booking fees, these are the ticket prices across the different categories:

CAT 1 — S$398

CAT 2 — S$358

CAT 3 — S$318

CAT 4 — S$278

CAT 5 — S$238

From 10am on 29 May to 11.59pm on 30 May, all OCBC cardmembers can access priority booking on the Ticketmaster platform.

The public sale will then commence at 10am on 31 May.

Fans should note that there is a limit of six tickets for each transaction made.

Carnival-themed concert will feature song request segment

On the Ticketmaster site, it’s said that the superstar’s tour incorporates “a joyful carnival theme with well-designed visual effects”.

Besides his nostalgic tunes, Chou will perform newer songs in his discography.

He is also set to enchant the audience with his talent and musicality on the piano and guzheng.

Fans who yearn to hear certain hits of Chou’s may also have the golden opportunity to request songs from the singer during a special segment.

Last performed in Singapore in 2022

Chou last performed in the Lion City on 17 and 18 December 2022 at the National Stadium. The 2022 concerts were also part of his Carnival World Tour.

However, many fans took to social media to lament their poor experiences at the shows.

Among some of the criticisms were the substandard sound system and the brief amount of stage time Chou had.

Some fans also found that the lightsticks given to them had faded print and were difficult to light up.

Featured image adapted from @jaychou on Instagram and Instagram.