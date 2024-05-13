Woman in Choa Chu Kang seen feeding birds & attracting more than 20 pigeons, denies doing so

Residents angry at woman feeding birds at Choa Chu Kang estate

Residents of an HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang are angry at a woman who has reportedly been feeding the birds in the area.

Apparently, the woman will give bread to pigeons at the ground floor, attracting many of these flying creatures.

This has caused much trouble for the other residents, as the birds frequently dirty their laundry and the surroundings.

When someone confronted the woman about her actions, she allegedly denied it, saying that she does not have the time to do so.

Choa Chu Kang residents have video footage of woman feeding birds in the area

According to Shin Min Daily News, this has been occurring around the vicinity of Block 276 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.

Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin), a 60-year-old clerk, told the paper that the woman would bring packets of bread downstairs to feed the birds.

“Besides doing it downstairs, she sometimes feeds the birds behind the multi-storey carpark, too,” he added.

Video footage that Mr Cai showed Shin Min reportedly showed the woman carrying bags of items behind the carpark, throwing bread onto the nearby grass patch.

This attracted more than 20 pigeons, all scurrying to have their meal.

The woman has also allegedly been feeding the cats in the area. When a Shin Min reporter visited, they observed a bowl of water, seemingly meant for cats and birds.

They also saw a sign advising residents against feeding the birds.

Pigeon droppings pose a health hazard, soils resident’s clean laundry

Another resident, 39-year-old Mr Shen (transliterated from Mandarin) who lives on a lower floor said that the presence of the birds has affected him greatly.

“The woman feeding the birds have caused many pigeons to park themselves on the roof of the walkway, waiting for their food. It is very close to the clothes drying rack outside my kitchen, and sometimes when I put my laundry out to dry, the pigeons will sit on it and dirty the clothes.”

Additionally, other residents have expressed concern about the droppings of the pigeons dirtying the surrounding areas.

One of them claimed that the woman had been feeding the birds for many years.

“She’s made this place into something like the Bird Park, and the birds’ waste has made this place so dirty and caused a lot of inconvenience to the residents.”

On the other hand, some are worried that the droppings might pose a health hazard to the children at the nearby kindergarten.

When the reporter approached the woman to ask her about her actions, she vehemently denied the accusations, claiming that she is too busy to feed the birds.

Town Council has repeatedly told her to stop giving food to stray creatures

Responding to Shin Min’s queries, the Town Council said that they have spoken to the woman multiple times regarding her actions.

“The Town Council has reached out to the woman on many occasions to advise her against feeding the pigeons. We have also gotten our cleaners to look out for food residue and clean it up if necessary.”

It added that posters and signs are present in the estate to remind residents not to feed the birds.

The authority highlighted that, according to the Wildlife Act, the act of feeding pigeons is illegal and may result in a fine of up to S$10,000.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.