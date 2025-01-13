Man seen allegedly urinating on the floor at Tanah Merah MRT, police report made

Man urinating at Tanah Merah MRT quickly walks away after being seen

Days after a man was seen urinating at Outram Park MRT station, another video has emerged of a man doing the same thing at Tanah Merah MRT.

A video posted by the Tiagong SG account on Instagram showed a man in a red polo tee and black pants standing very close to a corner of the train platform with his hands near his lower body.

Man urinating at Tanah Merah MRT nervously turns his head

Unlike the man at Outram Park, this man nervously turned his head to the left and right, as if aware that someone had seen him.

The person recording him from the train lowered their phone slightly when it seemed that the urinating man had realised he was being recorded.

After the man finished and zipped up his pants, he quickly left the scene.

It is uncertain when the video was taken.

SMRT makes police report

The incident took place at Tanah Merah MRT, The Straits Times later reported.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai was quoted as saying that such behaviour “defaces public spaces, and poses health and sanitation risks to commuters”.

The transport operator has made a police report and is cooperating with the police in its investigations.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

Man charged over alleged urinating incident at Outram Park MRT

With regards to a previous incident on 10 Jan, a man has been charged after allegedly urinating near an escalator at Exit 3 of Outram Park MRT station.

He was identified by ST as 41-year-old Chinese national Li Guorui.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that he was identified after committing an “egregious” act.

The Land Transport Authority condemned such “anti-social behaviour” and will work with SPF to push for “the maximum possible penalty” to be taken against the culprit.

