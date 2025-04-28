‘Shut up, let’s move on’: SDP candidate Ariffin Sha heckled by audience member while criticising use of racial slur

SDP candidate Ariffin Sha criticises racial slur usage, gets heckled by audience member

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Ariffin Sha received heckling while on stage, addressing the recent use of a slur against him.

On 26 April, fellow party member Dr Gigene Wong referred to Mr Ariffin as “keling kia”, a term regarded as a racial slur against Indians.

She also pronounced his name as “elephant”, both of which drew widespread criticism online.

At a rally in Sembawang on 27 April, Mr Ariffin took to the podium to directly respond to the incident.

He called the use of the “k-word” appalling.

“I was honestly at a loss for words and I didn’t know what to say,” he said, adding that his own mother and Singaporeans from all walks of life had reached out to him about it.

“It is not casual racism because there is nothing casual about racism,” Mr Ariffin continued.

He acknowledged that there was no malice from Dr Wong but emphasised that intent did not matter.

Ariffin Sha heckled & told to shut up by man in crowd

Mr Ariffin said that many minorities experienced such prejudice growing up across all manners of life, noting that some even thought the use of the “k-word” was acceptable.

“It’s not entirely new or surprising, but honestly it stings like hell. Especially from someone close to you.”

As he said this, an audience member suddenly shouted, “Let’s move on! Let’s move on!”

“What happened yesterday has no place in Singapore,” Mr Ariffin started after pausing for a moment.

“Shut up! Let’s move on!” the heckler loudly yelled at him.

Ignoring the angry audience member, Mr Ariffin stated that the SDP’s leadership in Dr Paul Tambyah and Dr Chee Soon Juan took swift action to reprimand Dr Wong.

Dr Wong subsequently apologised both publicly and privately for the matter and allegedly showed remorse.

Mr Ariffin said she assumed the slur was a “neutral term” for Indians and had taken time to educate herself afterwards.

“There is no room for racism in Singapore, intentional or otherwise,” he said, saying that this rings the same for the SDP. This led to cheers from the rally crowd.

Furthermore, he thanked the SDP leadership for taking the racism matter seriously instead of asking a minority to brush the racism off.

The audience cheered once more while the heckler yelled, “Move on! Move on!” amidst them.

SDP members bow together on stage in apology

Dr Tambyah then took the microphone, stating that the SDP admits its mistakes when they’re made.

He invited the SDP members to come on stage to apologise as a party, bowing as one.

“Don’t! Just move on!” the enraged heckler screamed futilely.

Prior to Mr Ariffin’s speech, Dr Wong made a public apology as well, saying she had learnt a lesson from the incident.

“We forgive you!” the same audience member shouted at her over applause from others.

Featured image adapted from zaobaosg on YouTube and Lianhe Zaobao.