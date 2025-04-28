Woman allegedly assaulted, tied up & robbed by 2 men at Jalan Besar, suspects caught within 4 hours

Woman allegedly assaulted, tied up, & robbed by 2 men at Jalan Besar

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted, tied up, and robbed by two men at Jalan Besar on Saturday (26 Apr), leaving her with minor injuries.

Fortunately, all her belongings were recovered, and the suspects were arrested within hours.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Woman assaulted & robbed of her belongings

At around 9pm, the police arrested two men — aged 22 and 27 — in connection with the case of robbery with hurt.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was physically attacked, tied up, and robbed by the duo before they fled the scene.

She sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.

The items stolen from her included:

two mobile phones

a wallet

a gold chain

a pair of gold earrings

S$2,000 in cash

Men arrested within 4 hours

In a statement on Sunday (27 Apr), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they were alerted to the case along Jalan Besar.

With the help of Police cameras and CCTVs, officers from the Central Police Division managed to swiftly identify the two suspects.

The men were arrested within four hours of the report.

“All the items belonging to the victim were recovered,” SPF said.

SPF reiterates seriousness of crime

The two men will be charged in court today (28 Apr) for robbery with hurt.

If convicted, they face a jail term of between five and 20 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

SPF reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards violent crime, stating that authorities will “spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law”.

Members of the public encountering such incidents are advised to remain calm and take note of the perpetrator’s physical description and contact the authorities immediately.

