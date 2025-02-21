16-year-old boy allegedly robbed & assaulted in Yishun, 3 youths charged in court

Boy suffered facial injuries after being allegedly robbed & assaulted in Yishun

A teenager was allegedly robbed and assaulted by three youths of about the same age in Yishun.

The trio have been charged in court over the incident.

Boy allegedly robbed of S$60 cash in Yishun

In a news release on Thursday (20 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident at 2.55am that same day.

According to preliminary investigations, a 16-year-old was allegedly assaulted along Yishun Avenue 4.

About S$60 in cash was also allegedly taken away from him.

He was sent to the hospital after sustaining facial injuries.

Police identify trio who allegedly robbed boy in Yishun

While investigating the case, officers from Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted ground enquiries and made use of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

They eventually identified three youths aged between 16 and 17.

The trio were arrested within the same day.

Trio charged in court on 21 Feb

On Friday (21 Feb), the three youths were charged in court with the offence of robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, they each face a jail term of between five and 20 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

SPF will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”, it said, adding that it would “spare no effort” to apprehend and deal with offenders in accordance with the law.

It advised members of the public who fall victim to such cases to remain calm and take note of the culprits’ physical appearance and distinctive features.

They should then call the police as soon as possible.

