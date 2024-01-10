Singapore Airlines Ranked 13th Safest In The World, Air New Zealand Tops AirlineRatings List

Singapore Airlines Dubbed 13th Safest Carrier In The World

When it comes to maintaining its standards, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has always been known as one of the best in the world.

There could certainly be room for improvement, though, as a recent ranking of different airlines shows.

The ranking recognised SIA as the 13th safest in the world, with Air New Zealand topping the list.

Among the other airlines that rank higher than SIA are Etihad Airways and Qantas.

Singapore Airlines ranked 13th safest in top 25 list

Last Wednesday (3 Jan), AirlineRatings released its ranking of the 25 safest airlines in the world, choosing them from 385 different companies.

SIA came in 13th on the list, with Air New Zealand clinching the top spot.

Qantas, Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways made up the rest of the top five airlines in the ranking respectively.

AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas praised the companies as “standouts” in the industry, adding that they were at the forefront of safety, innovation and launching new aircrafts.

The fight for the top spot was close between Qantas and Air New Zealand but the crown went to the latter due to fleet age.

Analysis considers various factors over several years

Mr Thomas went on to explain that editors came up with the ranking by analysing crashes over five years and severe incidents over two years.

Audits from the industry’s governing bodies and leading associations as well as government audits, fleet age and training of aircrew play a part in their decision too.

He acknowledged that all airlines have incidents on a daily basis, with many caused by aircraft or engine manufacturing issues, not those to do with the operations of an airline.

However, the manner in which the flight crews handle these serious incidents differentiates a good airline from an unsafe one.

“Our top 25 safest airlines 2024 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft such as the Airbus A350 Boeing 787 and 777-9,” he said.

Also read: Singapore Airlines Voted Most Attractive Employer For The 6th Time, Lauded For Employee-Centric Approach

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook and Air New Zealand on Facebook.