Singapore Airlines Voted Most Attractive Employer For The 6th Time, Lauded Over Employee-Centric Approach

Singapore Airlines Voted 2023 Most Attractive Employer In S’pore, Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is one of our nation’s most iconic brands, famed for their impeccable service and delicious food.

While SIA is beloved by air travellers, turns out they’re also adored by their staff.

The airline has been voted the Most Attractive Employer in Singapore for the sixth time.

This is in recognition of their employee-centric approach, among other things.

Recruitment agency polled 2,753 people

The accolade was given out by recruitment agency Randstad Singapore as part of their Employer Brand Awards.

In a media release by the agency on Monday (24 July), they said they commissioned an independent survey of 2,753 local respondents.

They were asked to rate the 75 largest commercial companies and institutions in Singapore known by at least 10% of the population.

Their ratings were given according to the firms’ relative employer brand awareness and attractiveness.

Singapore Airlines voted Most Attractive Employer for the 6th time

SIA ended up coming out top in the survey — indicating that they’re regarded by local employees and job seekers as the best company to work for in Singapore, Randstad said.

This is the sixth time the airline has been voted as No. 1 in this survey in the 12 years that it has been conducted.

The previous time they were first in this survey was in 2020 — before the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA inducted into hall of fame

SIA has also been inducted into the Randstad Employer Brand Hall of Fame, the agency said.

It’s the first and only employer to get the honour so far.

They achieved this as they were the most-voted company in consecutive years, from 2012 to 2014.

SIA returned to the Most Attractive Employer ranking from 2018 onwards.

SIA lauded for employee-centric approach

Winning the award yet again shows SIA’s “commitment to excellence and its reputation as a leader in the travel industry”, Randstad said.

It’s also “a testament to its employee-centric approach”, the agency said, highlighting the airline’s focus on fostering a supportive work environment and prioritising employee growth.

Thus, SIA has become a “standout choice for job seekers”, they noted, adding,

The company has won the hearts of its workforce and set a positive example for other companies.

Singapore Airlines honoured by Most Attractive Employer award

In a Facebook post on Monday (24 July), SIA said they were honoured to be named Singapore’s Most Attractive Employer.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong was quoted as saying that the company was grateful for outstanding colleagues dedicated to offering “the best possible travel experience” to customers every day.

The award validates SIA’s “longstanding commitment” to attract and retain talent across the world, he added, maintaining,

We know that the SIA Group can only remain competitive and resilient in a dynamic operating environment by offering our people a meaningful and rewarding career, taking care of their well-being, and prioritising their growth and development.

10 best companies to work for in Singapore

As for the others in the top 10, Changi Airport Group (CAG) came in third while the Marina Bay Sands was sixth. DBS Bank was in ninth place.

Here’s the full list of 10 best companies to work for in Singapore:

Singapore Airlines Danaher Corporation Changi Airport Group Pratt & Whitney Edwards Lifesciences Marina Bay Sands Procter & Gamble Dyson DBS ExxonMobil

SIA named World’s Best Airline in June

SIA has been on a roll recently, as they were recently named the World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In a press release on 20 June, the airline said it was the fifth time they’d won the prestigious accolade.

SIA also came in first in four categories at the awards, including Best First Class Airline, Best First Class Comfort Amenities and Best Airline in Asia.

Low-cost subsidiary Scoot was named Best Long Haul Low-cost Airline. They also notched second place in the World’s Best Low-cost Airlines category.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook and Facebook.