Over 25 cyclists caught for riding in larger than permitted groups in S’pore, face up to S$150 fine

Over 25 cyclists caught for exceeding convoy limit on Clementi Road and West Coast Highway

On Saturday morning (25 May), over 25 cyclists were caught by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police (TP) for exceeding the convoy limit during a one-day operation on Clementi Road and West Coast Highway.

The convoy could face up to S$150 fine as the fine for errant cyclists has been doubled since January 2022.

“It is an offence to cycle on roads in groups larger than 5 cyclists in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast. Groups should also keep a minimum distance of 30m, or 2 lamp posts, between one another,” reminded the LTA in a Facebook post.

25 cyclists caught & fined exceeding group limit

The LTA posted on Facebook on 25 May that over 25 cyclists were apprehended in their latest round of operations with the Traffic Police against errant cyclists along Clementi Road and West Coast Highway.

The number of people in the group exceeded the legal limit.

The LTA added a reminder in the post that it is illegal to cycle in groups of more than five cyclists in a line, or 10 cyclists side by side. Groups should also stay at least 30 metres apart or two lamp posts away from each other.

These restrictions have been applied since January 2022, along with a fine for errant cyclists doubling to S$150.

With the doubled fine for illegal cycling, the group of cyclists could face up to a S$150 fine.

The LTA added the authorities will continue to take action against those who violate the rules.

