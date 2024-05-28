Foreign cars entering JB from S’pore need to apply for Vehicle Entry Permit from 1 Oct

Foreign cars entering JB from Singapore need to have Vehicle Entry Permit tags from 1 Oct

From 1 Oct, foreign cars entering Johor Bahru (JB) from Singapore will need to have a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

The VEP system will be enforced at the two checkpoints in JB — Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

Initially set to be enforced in 2019, the VEP implementation was delayed multiple times due to installation issues.

Foreign car owners urged to activate their VEP tags within next 4 months

Speaking at a press conference today (28 May), Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke urged foreign vehicle owners to activate their tags before October.

“This is to avoid any issues when travelling by foreign vehicle between the two countries in the foreseeable future,” Mr Loke said.

From 1 Oct, foreign motorists entering from Singapore without a VEP-RFID tag can be fined up to RM2,000 (S$574) or face a jail term of up to six months.

VEP system delayed multiple times since introduction in 2017

In 2017, Malaysian authorities announced that the country would be implementing the VEP system for all foreign-registered vehicles.

However, the enforcement date was delayed till Oct 2019 in a bid to fine-tune the system.

The VEP was subsequently pushed back till at least 2020. The delay was attributed to problems encountered with the RFID installation process, which had issues handling the number of vehicles entering Malaysia.

Register for a VEP-RFID tag via Malaysia’s Road Transport Department’s website

To register for a VEP-RFID tag, vehicle owners can visit Malaysia’s Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) website to sign up for an account.

They may also appoint a representative to register for them.

Thereafter, an email will be sent to them with a confirmation slip containing their registration details.

They can then collect their tags by presenting the confirmation slip and other relevant documents at designated VEP collection counters.

Priced at RM10 (S$2.90) each, the tags have a validity period of five years, The Star noted.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Torque.