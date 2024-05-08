Bride-to-be in China discovers she’s biologically male after doctors find testicles in her stomach

Bride-to-be in China learns she’s biologically male at 27 after finding testicles in stomach

Self-discovery is a slow but meaningful journey for most.

But for a bride-to-be in China, one moment of self-discovery completely upended her world — she discovered after 27 years that she’s biologically male.

A test at the hospital revealed she had testicles hidden within her stomach.

Had hormonal complications since her teens

Li Yuan, the 27-year-old bride-to-be, hails from Hubei Province in China and had sexual development complications since puberty. She did not menstruate and reportedly had delayed breast development.

When she was 18, Li was diagnosed with abnormal hormone levels during a visit to the hospital. Doctors recommended a follow-up chromosome test, but she did not take it.

Li only went for a thorough examination recently when she was about to get married.

Discovering ‘family jewels’ inside her stomach

The gynaecologist diagnosed her with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a rare disorder.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, CAH affects the body’s ability to produce certain types of homes. The body would overproduce another hormone as compensation.

The disorder usually affects about one in 50,000 individuals. However, both of Li’s parents carried recessive genes for the disease, meaning she had a 25% chance of inheriting the disorder.

Tests confirm that Li was chromosomally male since she possesses the Y chromosomes.

Bride-to-be removes testicles in abdomen through surgery

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Li had surgery to remove the testicles in her abdomen. Li’s doctor had recommended her to do so as the testicles posed a high risk of developing cancer.

Despite the successful surgery, Li reportedly has to return to the hospital regularly for follow-ups and hormonal therapy.

It’s unclear if Li’s wedding was affected due to the shocking discovery.

