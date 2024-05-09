Pasco ‘Chojuku’ bread recalled in Japan after rat parts found inside packs

More than 100,000 packets of ‘Chojuku’ bread, manufactured by Pasco Shikishima Corp, have been recalled in Japan.

This came after parts of a rat were found in two packets of the popular sliced bread.

The manufacturer has issued an official apology and suspended operations of the plant responsible for producing the two packets of bread.

An investigation is also ongoing as to how the rat parts made it into the packets of bread.

Over 100,000 packs of ‘Chojuku’ bread recalled

According to The Straits Times, Japanese bread producer Pasco issued a recall for their sliced bread packs after parts from a black rat were found inside two packets.

So far, over 100,000 packets of bread have been recalled throughout Japan.

Pasco issued an apology on 7 May assuring customers that no “health damage” has been reported thus far.

The next day, the company confirmed that parts from the black rat were found in two packets.

The two affected packets were reportedly produced in a manufacturing plant in Tokyo. The company has since closed the plant for inspections.

Affected products have best-by dates between 7 and 11 May

For precautionary reasons, Pasco said it has recalled products produced using the same line.

According to The Japan News, the recalled products are Pasco’s ‘Chojuku Yamagata 5 Slices’ and ‘Chojuku Yamagata 6 Slices’ bread.

They have best-by dates between 7 and 11 May.

The products also have a 3-digit management number that starts with “A”.

A cursory search revealed that Pasco’s Chojuku products are available on RedMart Singapore.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency for information on whether products in Singapore are affected.

