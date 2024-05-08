Boys caught playing with rat at East Coast playground, Internet says it’s part of having a ‘childhood’

Boys seen playing with rat at East Coast playground

A group of boys have been photographed playing with a rat at an undisclosed playground at East Coast.

A post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showed the boys picking up the rodent with their hands and slippers.

While some netizens had hygiene concerns over their actions, others said it’s part of having a “childhood”.

Boys pick up rat with bare hands

On Tuesday (7 May), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page posted several photos of the boys playing with a rat. The incident reportedly took place at a playground in East Coast.

“Nothing to play? Then play with rat,” the caption read.

The first image showed a boy picking up the rodent with his bare hands and carrying it across the playground.

Other photos showed another boy attempting to pick up the rat with a pair of slippers while the other children watched on.

It is unclear if the boys were under any adult supervision.

Netizens say playing with rat is a part of ‘childhood’

Since the incident was brought to light, many Facebook users have expressed their admiration for the boys’ daring act.

However, some expressed concern for the children’s health after handling the wild rodent.

Overall, many netizens were of the opinion that playing with the rat as better than being glued to a screen.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

