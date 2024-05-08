Boys caught playing with rat at East Coast playground, Internet says it’s part of having a ‘childhood’

Latest News Singapore

iPad kids where?

By - 8 May 2024, 11:47 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Boys seen playing with rat at East Coast playground

A group of boys have been photographed playing with a rat at an undisclosed playground at East Coast.

A post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showed the boys picking up the rodent with their hands and slippers.

Source: Complaint Singapore on Facebook

While some netizens had hygiene concerns over their actions, others said it’s part of having a “childhood”.

Boys pick up rat with bare hands

On Tuesday (7 May), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page posted several photos of the boys playing with a rat. The incident reportedly took place at a playground in East Coast.

“Nothing to play? Then play with rat,” the caption read.

The first image showed a boy picking up the rodent with his bare hands and carrying it across the playground.

Source: Facebook

Other photos showed another boy attempting to pick up the rat with a pair of slippers while the other children watched on.

Source: Complaint Singapore on Facebook

It is unclear if the boys were under any adult supervision.

Netizens say playing with rat is a part of ‘childhood’

Since the incident was brought to light, many Facebook users have expressed their admiration for the boys’ daring act.

Source: Facebook

However, some expressed concern for the children’s health after handling the wild rodent.

Source: Facebook

Overall, many netizens were of the opinion that playing with the rat as better than being glued to a screen.

Source: Facebook

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Baby Cobra Allegedly Seen At Sembawang Playground, Concerns Arise For Children Playing There

Baby Cobra Allegedly Seen At Sembawang Playground, Concerns Arise For Children Playing There

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author