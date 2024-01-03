30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Causing Hurt Using Dangerous Weapon In Orchard Central Knife Attack

Orchard Central Knife Attack Suspect Arrested For Causing Hurt Using Dangerous Weapon

Police arrested the suspect behind the shocking knife attack at Orchard Central that left five injured on New Year’s Day.

After identifying the 30-year-old suspect, the police arrested him at his home for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Several accounts of the attack have been shared, but details are incomplete as investigations are ongoing.

All five victims suffered non-fatal injuries, with two having already been discharged.

5 injured in knife attack at Orchard Central

2024 kicked off with the startling news of a knife attack. An assailant injured five people with a knife at around 4.10am on 1 Jan at Orchard Central shopping mall.

The incident occurred following a New Year’s Eve countdown party at the Ark 11 nightclub.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a nightclub customer was involved in a dispute with others. He then took out a weapon and injured four nightclub staff and one customer.

A friend of one of the victims claimed that most of the knife wounds were on the victims’ backs.

Now-unavailable social media footage showed one of the victims with bloodied bandages on his back.

An Ark 11 spokesperson stated that the incident took place outside the nightclub after it had closed. They did not reply on whether the incident involved nightclub staff.

The spokesperson also expressed that they did not want to give comments that could compromise police investigations.

Suspect arrested by police waiting at his home

According to Shin Min, the police managed to identify the 30-year-old suspect after the incident and lay in wait at his address. When he returned home, they arrested him for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The authorities are still investigating if there were any more injured in the altercation, and whether or not the suspect was alone.

As for the victims, police stated that all five were males, ranging from 18 to 30 years old, with all of them suffering non-fatal injuries.

Two of them have been discharged from the hospital already, noted Lianhe Zaobao.

They further reported that janitors arrived to clean up the scene following the incident. Despite this, various employees who worked the morning shift on the 11th floor still found many dried blood stains.

Journalists at the scene also claimed they saw long trails of blood from the lift lobby to the nightclub’s front entrance. Blood further stained the restrooms and rear exit corridor of the nightclub.

Police investigations ongoing

Orchard Central’s management and security are assisting with police investigations, including furnishing relevant CCTV footage.

The exact details of what transpired will thus likely remain unclear for the time being.

Nonetheless, MS News wishes the five victims a smooth recovery from their wounds.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.