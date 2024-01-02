5 People Injured From Knife Wounds At Orchard Central, Taken To Hospital

5 People Taken To Hospital After Sustaining Knife Wounds At Orchard Central

An incident outside a nightclub at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day left five people with injuries from knife wounds.

The individuals were transported to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident resulted from a dispute between two acquaintances.

5 people sustain knife wounds at Orchard Central

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at 4.10am on Monday (1 Jan) at Orchard Central.

It took place at a nightclub on the 11th floor of the mall, where a New Year’s Eve countdown party had been going on.

Preliminary investigations showed that two of those involved in the incident knew each other and had gotten into an argument.

The ensuing fight led to a total of five people suffering knife wounds.

Reporters from The Straits Times (ST) went to check out the scene and noticed blood stains along a stretch on the 11th floor.

There were also what appeared to be blood droplets outside Ark 11, a nightclub.

Incident comes after slashing incident 2 weeks ago

Responding to queries by ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at 181 Orchard Road at about 4.10am on 1 Jan.

The address corresponds with that of Orchard Central.

Upon their arrival, the authorities transported five people to SGH.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only incident of its nature to have occurred in recent weeks.

About two weeks ago, four people suffered injuries at a slashing incident in Pasir Ris West Plaza on 20 Dec.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man at the scene and later charged him with attempted murder.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.