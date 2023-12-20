Pasir Ris West Plaza Slashing Reportedly Leaves 4 People Hurt, 61-Year-Old Man Arrested

4 People Including Suspect Reportedly Hurt In Pasir Ris West Plaza Slashing

A slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza this evening (20 Dec) left at least four people hurt, including the suspect.

Trails of blood were spotted at the scene, along with items scattered across the ground outside a provision shop.

Police reportedly managed to arrest the suspect at the scene.

Shop items & blood stains cover floor at Pasir Ris West Plaza

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday (20 Dec).

Police received an alert regarding the incident at Pasir Ris Street 72 at about 4.50pm, noted Lianhe Zaobao.

Witnesses claimed they saw five people with injuries outside Royal Regent, a provision shop selling various items like bags and phone accessories.

Four of them allegedly sat in chairs while one lay on the ground. A resident spotted over 30 police officers at the scene, some of whom reportedly carried rifles.

Suspect allegedly attacked using kitchen knife

Meanwhile, Lianhe Zaobao reporters who arrived at the scene said they saw goods scattered on the ground and blood stains trailing over five metres.

At the time, police had already cordoned off the area to conduct investigations and collect evidence.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the suspect is a man in his 60s who attacked his victims with a kitchen knife and didn’t flee the scene after.

Additionally, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) revealed that the 61-year-old man was first taken to the hospital in a semi-conscious state before police arrested him for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The victims, who were all conscious when taken to the hospital, comprised a 53-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman.

Preliminary investigations reportedly found that the victims and suspect knew each other but weren’t on good terms. Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image by MS News.