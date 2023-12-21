61-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Pasir Ris Slashing Incident, Faces Life Imprisonment

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Slashing Incident At Pasir Ris West Plaza

The 61-year-old man who was arrested following the slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza last night (20 Dec) has been charged with attempted murder.

During the incident, he attacked three victims with a chopper and left a trail of blood outside a shop at the mall.

If he proves guilty, he may face either life imprisonment or up to 20 years’ jail and a fine.

Suspect in Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing incident charged

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 61-year-old Loh Chye Ho carried out the attack at about 4.50pm on Wednesday (20 Dec) at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

He first slashed 46-year-old Mr Wong Tai Huong at the Royal Regent provision shop several times.

His subsequent steps were unclear but two other victims — a 53 and 55-year-old woman — also suffered slash wounds.

Loh himself apparently sustained injuries and paramedics took all four individuals to the hospital.

The police served Loh with his charges in hospital the next day (21 Dec), reported The Straits Times (ST).

His next court appearance is due for 11 Jan 2024. For attempted murder, an offender could face life imprisonment and caning or up to 20 years’ jail and a fine or caning or both.

But since Loh is over the age of 50, the court cannot sentence him to caning.

Suspect & victims not on friendly terms

Since the incident, reports have surfaced of the victims and Loh having known each other prior to the attack.

More specifically, they were said to not be on friendly terms with each other.

Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC MP Teo Chee Hean who visited the mall after the incident assured residents that the attack wasn’t random and “may be related to an ongoing dispute between the parties involved”.

On his visit today (21 Dec), he also shared that things have largely returned to normal at the mall and residents and customers are assured of their safety.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.