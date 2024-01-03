Japan Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 64, MFA Says No S’poreans Affected By Disaster

MFA Says No Reports Of Singaporeans Affected By Japan Earthquake, Death Toll Rises To 64

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that there are currently no Singaporeans affected by the earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day.

Rescue efforts following the devastating quake in the Ishikawa prefecture are ongoing, with authorities confirming at least 64 deaths so far.

Many more may still be trapped under rubble and the death toll could increase further.

According to city officials in Wajima, 25 houses have collapsed. Another 200 houses were damaged in fires.

Singaporeans who are in Japan or are planning to travel there are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA.

62 confirmed dead after Japan earthquake

The Japan News by The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that as of Wednesday (3 Jan), 64 people have been confirmed dead following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit on New Year’s Day.

All of the deaths were recorded in Suzu and Wajima, both in the Ishikawa prefecture.

The following number of injuries were also recorded in different prefectures:

Toyama: 24

Niigata: 21

Fukui: 5

Hyogo: 2

Gifu: 1

In addition, more than 50 houses were levelled in Suzu, officials said.

Thousands of people are in evacuation centres, while water supplies have been disrupted in some areas.

Residents have been lining up to receive drinking water, NHK reported.

Rescue operations ongoing

“Rescuing those affected is a race against time,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a meeting with emergency disaster control headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“I want you to make every effort by giving top priority on ensuring the safety of local residents.”

However, officials have warned that more aftershocks are expected, with an intensity of up to seven.

The Japanese scale is between one to seven, with seven being the most intense.

This will likely complicate rescue efforts, and many are still trapped under collapsed buildings and rubble.

No reports of Singaporeans affected currently

In a statement on Tuesday (2 Jan), MFA said the Singapore government extends its condolences to Japan and the families affected by the Ishikawa earthquake.

A spokesperson said MFA has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the region.

“Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected,” the ministry confirmed.

In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Japan are advised to defer travel to the affected regions.

They’re also reminded to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Singaporeans travelling to or in Japan are “strongly encouraged” to e-register with MFA here. They should also buy comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo or the 24-hour MFA Duty office.

