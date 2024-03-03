‘People were shoving’: fan who paid S$1,800 for Taylor Swift VIP ticket unhappy with crowd management

Fan shares unpleasant experience in VIP section of Taylor Swift concert

A fan who paid S$1,800 for a VIP ticket did not have the most pleasant experience on the first night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Singapore due to poor crowd management.

TikTok user @linmaxin or Alina recounted her experience in a TikTok video on Saturday (2 Mar).

She said that ticket holders of other sections had intruded into the VIP section she was in, causing crowding issues.

Unhappy with the turn of events, she urges Singapore Sports Hub to have better control of the crowd situation during future events.

Fan unhappy with crowd management experience at Taylor Swift concert

In her video, Alina expressed her unhappiness with some events that transpired during the concert last night (2 Mar).

For context, she explained that she had purchased VIP 1 tickets for S$1,800.

But she noticed during the concert that people from other ticket categories were coming over to hers, which she assumed was because it was closest to the Diamond stage.

“Not only were [the other attendees] coming from other sections into ours, the security guards didn’t know what to do, and as a result, they were overcrowding in that one singular section,” she said.

Due to the sudden surge of people, Alina claimed that it was really hard for her to enjoy the experience. She alleged that she was even shoved and found it hard to breathe at certain points.

Moreover, with more people leaving their respective areas, she said that the security officers were pushing them over to the VIP 1 seated area, which caused even more crowding.

Woman put hands on fan & asked her to move

At one point, a group of women who had come from another section started crowding into her row, standing slightly behind Alina and her friend.

“One of them put her hands around me, and said: ‘Hey, can you move?’”

Affronted by the women’s audacity, Alina wondered aloud in her video: “I paid for the seat, I paid S$1,800 for us to be treated like this?”

Hoping for help, she alerted a security official to the woman’s behaviour but claimed that he only told the lady to stop touching her.

He did not tell her to leave. In fact, she said that the group of women later moved to the front even though they had been from another section.

A photo of the crowd situation on 2 Mar courtesy of an MS News reader showed security officers forming a human chain to hold back standing concertgoers.

Calls for better crowd management

Considering the amount of money she spent on her ticket, Alina expressed her unhappiness at how everything was handled.

Although she still enjoyed herself, she said her experience was marred by other people entering her section.

She was also disappointed at how the crowd was managed as “nothing really was done”, she said.

”When people didn’t move, they (security staff) didn’t really do anything,” she said.

Alina thus urged the venue to regulate concerts better and prevent such incidents from happening again.

“Sports Hub, if you’re watching this, please regulate these concerts better, please have a strict guideline set in place.”

MS News has reached out to Alina and Singapore Sports Hub for comments.

