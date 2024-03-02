Swifties brave rain for merch ahead of Taylor Swift’s first show in S’pore

Swifties brave rain to buy merch on 2 Mar afternoon

Swifties were subject to the potent combination of the blazing sun and pouring rain as they queued for Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of the singer’s first The Eras Tour show in Singapore.

Despite the punishing weather, fans were seen queuing while seeking refuge under their umbrellas.

Some said that they had queued for hours to get their hands on the coveted items.

Swifties brave rain while queueing for Taylor Swift merch outside Kallang Wave Mall

Based on fans’ messages in the SG Swifties Telegram group, it started raining at about 1.30pm on Saturday (2 Mar).

Despite the showers, there was still a long line at the merchandise booth outside Kallang Wave Mall which stretched till the waterfront.

Swifties queuing in the unsheltered area were seen with their umbrellas raised.

One Swiftie claimed they had waited in line for about four hours before reaching the end of the queue.

As of 5.15pm on Saturday (2 Mar), it appears the rain has cleared up in the vicinity.

Other attractions available at Singapore Sports Hub

Apart from the merchandise booth, the Friendship Bracelet Kiosk around the area has also garnered significant attention on social media.

As its name suggests, fans can create friendship bracelets using the variety of beads available at the tent.

Other Taylor Swift-themed activities and attractions in the area include dance battles at the Sports Hub Library as well as thematic backdrops perfect for the ‘gram.

Check out the Visitor Experience guide here on Singapore Sports Hub’s website.

Also read: MBS organises Taylor Swift merch pop-up, trail & light show for Swifties in Singapore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @elysianbooksish on TikTok and @sgtruffles8 on TikTok.