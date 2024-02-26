MBS organises Taylor Swift merch pop-up, trail & light show for Swifties in Singapore

MBS lines up slew of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour activities for Swifties in Singapore

With Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ finally reaching Singapore this weekend, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has curated a slew of enchanting activities for Swifties to indulge in.

From installations unfolding Swift’s musical journey to a spectacular light show, fans are in for a treat.

Pre-registration for several events commences on Tuesday (27 Feb), so read on to find out more.

Taylor Swift Eras-themed light & water show illuminates MBS Singapore

From 28 Feb to 7 March, a complimentary Eras-themed 14-minute light and water show awaits at 8pm and 9pm daily.

There are additional shows held at 10pm on 1 and 2 March.

With dancing fountain jets, colourful visual projections, beaming lasers, and lava effects, it will feel like the next best thing to ‘The Eras Tour’ itself.

The effects are also synchronised to Swift’s top hits such as Cruel Summer, You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version), Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version), and Style (Taylor’s Version).

Perfect for fans to sing and dance along to.

The best vantage point to watch the show is the lower deck at the Event Plaza.

For access to this area, register for entry via this link from 27 Feb, 12pm.

There’s more — on these dates, MBS’s façade and waterfront will light up in the bedazzling colours of Swift’s ‘eras’ from 7pm to 11pm.

Uncover Taylor Swift’s musical journey through installations

Adding to the exciting events is a trail that tells the story of the superstar’s one-of-a-kind musical journey.

It will be held from 28 Feb to 13 Mar, from 10.30am to 10pm.

Shoppers at MBS can revel in her hits that will play all day and night at The Shoppes while visiting the seven distinctive installations.

Interested Swifties can refer to this map to check out where each installation is located:

The installations are free for all to enjoy.

Purchase official merchandise at a retail pop-up

Last but not least, there will be a pop-up store selling Swift’s official concert merchandise.

The items on sale include T-shirts, hoodies, vinyls, and friendship bracelets, amongst others.

You’ll find the booth stationed at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall C.

Shoppers need to register for a time-slot to enter the pop-up. To pre-register, head over to this link from 27 Feb, 6pm.

The dates for the pop-up are as follows:

29 Feb; 1, 5, 6 March – 11am to 9pm

2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 March 2024 – 11am to 6pm

For more information about these events, you can refer to MBS’s website .

Swift will be bringing her highly acclaimed tour to Singapore for six nights on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 March.

Also read: Klook has CAT 10 experience for Taylor Swift S’pore shows, bundle includes post-concert transport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift on Instagram and MBS.