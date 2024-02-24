Klook has CAT 10 experience for Taylor Swift S’pore shows, bundle includes post-concert transport

Klook offers CAT 10 Eras Experience for Taylor Swift fans in Singapore

In anticipation of Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert, Klook is offering special bundles for Swifties.

Klook’s ‘CAT 10 Eras Experience’ offers items and services such as a Decathlon foldable stool and post-concert transport.

The tongue-in-cheek bundles are likely geared towards those who didn’t manage to get their hands on the concert tickets.

According to the Singapore Sports Hub website, fans can only purchase tickets from Cat 1 to Cat 9.

Klook has also added a disclaimer that the Cat 10 Eras Experience is not an official event for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

Klook has ‘starter packs’ for Cat 10 Eras Experience

According to Klook, their ‘CAT 10 Eras Experience’ offers three kinds of starter packs for Swifties.

At the time of writing, the Oatside Pocket Pack and Decathlon Foldable Stool Bundle has since sold out.

The two available bundles are as follows:

One Oatside pocket pack, one-way transfer to selected MRT stations via transport by Wagon, and a S$5 voucher for Decathlon’s app for S$16

One Oatside pocket pack and a S$5 voucher for Decathlon’s app, free of charge

Each customer can only make one booking per package via Klook’s official website.

Per Klook’s website, customers can expect a free Oatside Pocket Pack “for all your screaming, crying, perfect singing”.

Meanwhile, the caption for the Wagon post-concert transportation reads: “Settle your ride in advance so you’ll always find your way back home”.

Those who purchase the Cat 10 Eras Experience bundle can also redeem free cups of Milo from a Milo van that will be stationed at Decathlon Singapore Lab, located near the Singapore National Stadium.

The redemption will only be available on 3 and 9 Mar from 2pm to 5pm on a first come first serve basis and while stocks last.

Oatside pocket pack flavours are on first-come first-served basis

The Oatside pocket pack will be available in three flavours: Barista Blend, Chocolate, and Oat Latte.

To redeem the pocket pack, customers can present their Klook mobile voucher for the activity at the collection point within the Decathlon Singapore Lab store.

They can do so on the participation date they selected while booking the bundle, between 2pm to 5pm.

As for the Decathlon app voucher, they can redeem it by copying the promo code listed in their Klook mobile voucher.

The voucher is only applicable between 23 Feb and 9 Feb and can be applied with a minimum spend of S$50.

A full list of terms and conditions can be seen on the Klook website.

Post-concert transport available via Wagon

As for the post-concert transport via Wagon, the bus will leave when all its seats are taken up or one hour after the show ends, whichever comes earlier.

Wagon will consider passengers who do not board the bus before its departure a no-show. They will not receive any refunds after this time.

The MRT stations at which Wagon will drop off passengers are as listed below, which will be available for selection at the time of booking:

Jurong East MRT Station

Woodlands MRT Station

Serangoon MRT Station

Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station

Tampines MRT Station

The pick-up location will be at the Decathlon Singapore Lab store. Passengers can look out for ushers carrying distinctive Wagon sign boards at the end of the show and follow their directions.

There will also be green glow sticks for additional visibility. Wagon will also provide updates via its Telegram channel.

MS News has reached out to Klook for more information.

Also read: Jewel Changi Airport to host Taylor Swift sing-along on 1 Mar that’ll ‘make the whole place shimmer’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift13 on X and Klook.