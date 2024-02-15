Jewel Changi Airport to host Taylor Swift sing-along on 1 Mar that’ll ‘make the whole place shimmer’

Taylor Swift fans invited to sing-along event held at Jewel on 1 Mar

On the eve (1 Mar) of the first Eras Tour show in Singapore, Changi Airport Group (CAG) is inviting Swifties to ‘beJEWELed’ at Jewel Changi Airport — arguably one of the largest Taylor Swift events in Singapore.

During the session, fans can sing their hearts out to Swift’s most beloved tunes, as well as receive exclusive friendship bracelets.

Swifties have until Sunday (18 Feb) to register for the event and will receive an email on 19 Feb with links to get the tickets.

Join in the ultimate Eras Tour pre-game with top Taylor Swift hits

With the sing-along set against the backdrop of lush greenery at Shiseido Forest Valley, Swifties are in for a treat that hits differently.

The setlist for the event includes Taylor Swift’s top hits such as ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’. In addition, the event will also feature Taylor’s newer songs like ‘Bejeweled’ from her album Midnights, released in 2022.

Each attendee will also receive an exclusive friendship bracelet courtesy of CAG. Moreover, they will be gifted a pack of beads to DIY their bracelets, just in time for the Eras Tour in Singapore.

Performers from MADDspace — a performing arts studio in Singapore — will kick off the performance. Mediacorp DJ Joakin Gomez will be hosting the event.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Joie Tan, also a passionate Swiftie, will be leading the event alongside homegrown band 53A.

‘beJEWELed’ registration open till 11.59pm on 18 Feb

Fans planning on attending the event can register their interest via CAG’s website. The registration will close at 11.59pm on Sunday (18 Feb).

Swifties who registered their interest will receive an email next Monday (19 Feb) containing a ticket access link.

Each participant will require a ticket to attend the event on 1 Mar.

While fans aged seven and above are welcome to participate, those under 12 have to be accompanied by an adult.

Swift will be performing her highly acclaimed Eras Tour for six nights in Singapore, on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 Mar. Singapore is also her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Featured image adapted from Teen Vogue and TripAdvisor.