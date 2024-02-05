Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Out 19 Apr

Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ At The Grammys

Upon clinching the Grammy award for the Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her next studio album — ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The new album will be out on 19 Apr.

She received the accolade, which is her 13th Grammy award, for her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’, which also won Album of the Year later the same night.

Following her onstage announcement, Swift took to social media to share the album cover, as well as a handwritten note.

34-year-old hitmaker wins Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for ‘Midnights’

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place on 4 Feb (9am on 5 Feb Singapore time) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It was there that Swift won the coveted Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album, ‘Midnights’.

‘Midnights’ boasts hits such as ‘Antihero’, ‘Lavender Haze’, and ‘Midnight Rain’.

The album also clinched the Album of the Year award the same evening, making Swift the first artist to win this award four times.

Taylor Swift announces new album that has been in the works for 2 years

During her acceptance speech, the 34-year-old artist noted that this is her 13th Grammy award — 13 being her lucky number.

She then thanked the Recording Academy for their votes and acknowledged that the way they voted is a “direct reflection” of the fans’ passion.

Swift continued: “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.”

“I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!” she said before walking offstage.

Shares ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album cover on Instagram

Immediately after her speech, Swift made good on her promise by posting the album art on her Instagram page.

The cover features a black-and-white picture depicting the singer lying across some pillows wearing a loose black top and shorts, with the album name in all capital letters.

An image of a handwritten note accompanied the cover.

It reads: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…”

It is unclear whether these are lyrics from the new album or if it is just a poem to promote the album.

Swift signed off on the note, writing: “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

On 4 Feb, Swift changed her social media profile pictures to a black-and-white version of the ‘Midnights’ cover, prompting many fans to think she was going to announce ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’, the re-record of her 2017 album.

However, right before the Grammys, eagle-eyed fans saw that her website showed an error message saying “hneriergrd”, an anagram for “red herring”, which refers to a misleading clue.

Also read: More Tickets Released For Taylor Swift S’pore Dates, Going On Sale 25 Jan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via Variety and @taylorswift on Instagram.