More Tickets Released For Taylor Swift S’pore Dates, Going On Sale 25 Jan

More Tickets Released For Taylor Swift’s Singapore Dates

“The Great War” for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Singapore is not over yet.

Ticketmaster Singapore has released more tickets for her concert dates in Mar 2024.

She will be performing for six nights at the Singapore National Stadium on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 March 2024.

The additional tickets will go on sale on 25 Jan (Thursday), at 10am SGT.

They are up for grabs for fans who have an existing access code which were released during the general sale in July last year.

Selected fans received email from Ticketmaster Singapore

On 19 Jan, fans who had previously received for an access code got an email from Ticketmaster Singapore.

In an email seen by MS News, they’re told that additional tickets for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are available for purchase.

These tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis and while inventory lasts.

As a maximum of four tickets can be purchased per Ticketmaster account, users who have purchased less than four tickets may reuse the code for the upcoming sale.

However, Ticketmaster noted that the link and the code does not guarantee tickets.

More Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale

According to the email, fans who hold an access code can try their luck for the tickets on 25 Jan.

The sale will commence at 10am SGT.

They will then be able to participate in the sale via the link in the email.

Crucially, they should also sign in using the Ticketmaster account linked to the email address in which they had received the aforementioned email.

With Singapore being the only Southeast Asian stop for The Eras Tour, demand has been exceedingly high for all six nights of Swift’s Singapore shows.

Last year, tickets for Swift’s Singapore dates were completely sold out within three hours of the presale.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift on Instagram.