Man in Taiwan ‘petrified’ while eating meal in restaurant, seen motionless with chopsticks in his hand

Taiwanese man becomes unresponsive while eating meal in restaurant

A man was rushed to the hospital after being found ‘petrified’ while eating at a restaurant in Taiwan.

People in the vicinity became concerned after the man, reportedly named Jiang Nan, was seen motionless with chopsticks in his hand and his eyes wide open.

The unusual incident was allegedly caused by his low blood sugar levels.

Motionless and unresponsive during meal

On Sunday (5 May), the China Times reported that the incident occurred at a restaurant in Taiwan’s Nantun District.

According to the restaurant owner, Jiang was a regular customer and would visit the restaurant often.

This time, however, he noticed something unusual with Jiang’s facial expression after he placed his order.

As the owner delivered Jiang his meal, he noticed that Jiang’s body had stiffened up, seemingly paralysed as he held onto a pair of chopsticks, his eyeballs not moving despite his eyes being wide open.

People who saw Jiang’s motionless demeanour attempted to get his attention by tapping him on the shoulder and shouting at him but to no avail.

Frightened by Jiang’s eerie state, the restaurant owner called the police and medical personnel for help.

Officers from the Taichung City Police Department were immediately dispatched to the restaurant to investigate the incident.

Incident caused by low blood sugar levels

The China Times reported Jiang was still in a “stone-like” state when the police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

After preliminary testing, medical personnel discovered that Jiang’s blood sugar levels were extremely low.

He was immediately given glucose treatment and rushed to the hospital for further examination.

When Jiang snapped out of his “petrified” state, he informed the hospital that he had lost consciousness during his meal and could not remember anything from the incident.

He was grateful to the restaurant for showing concern and thanked the authorities for saving his life.

Featured image adapted from Taichung Police via China Times.