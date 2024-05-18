Motorcycle lane on the Causeway closed intermittently over 18 days due to RTS Link works

Motorcycle lane on the Causeway will be closed in both directions for bracket installation & dismantling

Traffic on the Singapore-Johor Bahru (JB) Causeway may get more congested over the next 18 days.

That’s because a motorcycle lane on the road will be closed intermittently during that period.

The closure is to facilitate works on the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting both sides.

Causeway motorcycle lane closure from 19-20 May & 24 May-5 June

The impending motorcycle lane closure on the Causeway was announced in a statement by Malaysia’s MRT Corp posted on Facebook on Friday (17 May).

It said the intermittent closure will be from Sunday (19 May) to Monday (20 May), as well as 24 May to 5 June, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Construction work will be carried out in the direction towards Woodlands from 8pm to 3am.

For the direction towards JB, the works will take place from 10pm to 5am.

Causeway motorcycle lane closure to facilitate RTS Link works

The lane closure is necessary to facilitate bracket installation and dismantling, among other works related to the RTS Link project, MRT Corp said.

For the bracket installation works, the closure will start from KM0.7 in the direction towards JB for about 200m.

As the left-most lane will be closed, the number of lanes will be cut to three from four.

All vehicles, including cars, will be diverted to the right.

For the bracket dismantling works, the closure will start from KM1 in the direction towards Woodlands, Singapore for about 200m.

Again, as the left-most lane will be closed, all vehicles will be diverted to the right.

Road users are advised to follow signs and the traffic controller’s instructions during the lane closures.

RTS Link was 65% complete in January

In January, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the RTS Link was 65% complete.

Two-thirds of the overall civil infrastructure works were finished up till that date.

When operational, the 4km-long link will connect Woodlands North MRT station to Bukit Chagar station in JB.

With a maximum capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, every trip will take about five minutes.

It’s expected to commence passenger service at the end of 2026.

Also read: JB-S’pore RTS Link Fares Will Be Decided By Operator: Chee Hong Tat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kacak Razak on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.