JB-S’pore RTS Link Fares Will Be Decided By Operator: Chee Hong Tat

Today (11 Jan), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting Johor Bahru (JB) to Singapore was already 65% complete.

Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat also revealed today that the RTS link operator, RTS Operations, will decide its fares.

The company will do so commercially, taking into account factors such as demand and prices of taxis, coaches and ferries.

Mr Chee spoke to reporters at the commemorative ceremony held this morning for the completion of the link’s connecting span.

“Both countries have agreed that the RTS link fares will be determined commercially by the [operating company], which is the RTS Operations Pte Ltd,” he said.

The operator will have to consider the fares that alternative travel options charge, such as taxis, coaches and ferries.

Other deciding factors include the demand for RTS services, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

The operator will additionally take into account the “cost of providing an efficient and reliable service for commuters on a financially sustainable basis”, Mr Chee added.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the infrastructure of the RTS link is on schedule to be complete by December 2024, quoted The Straits Times (ST).

“We are 100% confident that the RTS Link project will be completed and operational by 1 Jan 2027,” he said.

He estimated that once operational, the link will reduce congestion on the Causeway by 35%.

65% of the construction for the link is now complete, with works on the connecting span done as well.

On Thursday (11 Jan), Prime Ministers (PM) for Singapore and Malaysia, Mr Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Anwar Ibrahim, attended the commemorative ceremony for the completion of the connecting span.

On Facebook, PM Lee also mentioned the signing of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“At last year’s Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, PM Anwar and I had emphasised win-win cooperation,” he said. “I am glad that we are making progress.”

“I look forward to both countries charting new areas of cooperation,” he added.

