Elderly man collapses while playing badminton in M’sia, other players rush to resuscitate him

An elderly man has collapsed during a badminton game in Malaysia.

Video footage of the incident surfaced on a Malaysian Facebook page, showing the man in the middle of a game, moments before he fell. Another video shows people attempting to resuscitate him after he fell unconscious.

It is unclear what’s the condition of the elderly man.

A 56-second clip posted on the JB柔佛吹水站 Facebook page showed the elderly man actively participating in a men’s doubles badminton game.

After going back and forth with his opponents and returning a few serves, the man is seen walking backwards towards the edge of the court.

He then falls unexpectedly onto his back.

He attempts to get up, but is unable to, only weakly lifting his right arm in the air.

Other players then rush to his side before the clip ends.

Others try to resuscitate man

A second video in the Facebook post showed multiple people crowding around the elderly man while he lay unconscious.

A man in a turquoise shirt can be seen hitting the elderly man’s legs, attempting to startle him awake.

Another was seen pinching the elderly man’s toes, while a man in a luminous yellow top looked to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the body.

Internet users who saw the video were shocked and dismayed, with some suggesting that the elderly not exercise too intensely. Some also expressed hope that the man is doing fine.

