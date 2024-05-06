Mercedes making illegal U-turn along Killiney Road rams into motorcyclist

Mercedes hits motorcyclist after making illegal U-turn along Killiney Road

On Monday (6 May), the ROADS.sg Facebook page posted a video of a collision between a Mercedes and a motorcyclist along Killiney Road.

The clip shows the car attempting to make an illegal U-turn along the road.

In doing so, the driver failed to notice the motorcycle trying to overtake from behind and collided with it, knocking the rider off his bike.

Netizens have called out the driver for going against traffic rules and not being aware of their surroundings.

Motorcyclist knocked over by car

According to ROADS.sg, the incident occurred along Killiney Road in Somerset. The timestamp on the dashcam footage indicated that it could have been on 1 May, though the timing of 3.52am doesn’t appear accurate.

The clip shows the black Mercedes making an illegal U-turn from the side of the two-way street headed towards Somerset.

However, at the same time, a motorcyclist can be seen approaching the car from behind.

The driver of the Mercedes fails to notice the motorcyclist and knocks into the rider just as he attempts to overtake the car.

The rider is subsequently thrown off his bike and onto the ground.

He gets up almost immediately and begins to gather his bearings.

The driver of the Mercedes is then seen pulling over and alighting from the vehicle.

He heads towards the motorcyclist, after which the clip ends.

It is unclear if the motorcyclist sustained any injuries from the collision.

Driver called out for actions leading up to collision

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters called out the driver for failing to check for oncoming traffic.

Others pointed out the driver’s illegal U-turn.

Overall, most felt for the “unlucky” motorcyclist and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Road Traffic Rules states: “No driver or rider of any vehicle shall make a U-turn at any road intersection, road junction, or opening in a road divider unless he is permitted to do so by a road sign”.

As there is no U-turn sign along Killiney Road, the Mercedes driver’s attempted U-turn was illegal.

Also read: Driver collides with motorcyclist while turning in Bukit Timah, stops & helps rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.