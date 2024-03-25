Driver collides with motorcyclist while turning in Bukit Timah, stops & helps rider

Motorcyclist knocked down by car in Bukit Timah on 24 March

On Sunday (24 March), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of a car ramming into a motorcyclist in Bukit Timah.

The clip shows the car turning right onto a road.

However, while doing so, the driver failed to notice a motorcycle heading towards him on the other lane and collided with it, knocking the rider off his bike.

Many netizens called out both the driver for his failure to check both directions before proceeding as well as the motorcyclist for not slowing down.

Driver hits rider while turning

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Toh Yi Drive at 1.55pm on Sunday.

In the video, the Mercedes is seen exiting a carpark and preparing to turn right onto the left lane of the road.

At the same time, the motorcyclist had just turned in from the main road and started heading towards the direction of the car.

However, the driver of the Mercedes appeared to be unaware of the rider on their right and continued moving forward, eventually colliding with the bike.

The impact knocked the rider off his motorbike and onto the ground.

Thankfully, a white Suzuki that was approaching the scene of the accident was able to stop in time and avoid running over the motorcyclist.

A man and a woman immediately alighted and ran to help the rider.

The driver of the Mercedes also stopped his vehicle and went to check on him.

He then re-entered his vehicle while the rest continued to pick up fallen debris.

While the motorcyclist was able to get up and move around, it’s unclear whether he sustained any injuries from the incident.

Both driver & motorcyclist faulted for accident

After watching the video, many users left comments blaming the driver for not checking his surroundings before turning onto the road.

On the other hand, some called out the motorcyclist for his failure to slow down even after seeing the car.

There were also those who praised the Suzuki driver and his partner for stepping out of their vehicle and assisting the fallen motorcyclist.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comment.

