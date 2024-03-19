Car hits motorcyclist in Choa Chu Kang after trying to switch lanes

Car collides with motorcyclist in Choa Chu Kang on 18 March

On Monday (18 March), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of a collision at a traffic junction along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, where a car knocked over a motorcyclist and their passenger.

The footage showed the car trying to switch into the left lane at a red light. However, the driver failed to notice a motorcyclist riding beside it.

As the car grazed the motorcycle before swerving back into its lane, it knocked the motorcyclist and pillion rider off balance.

Many netizens have called out the driver for their failure to check their surroundings before switching lanes.

Driver knocks down motorcycle while changing lanes

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at a traffic light along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at 7.12am on Monday (18 March).

The clip showed the motorcyclist and the car riding alongside each other, preparing to stop at a red light.

The car then signalled left, seemingly attempting to switch into the left lane.

However, the driver of the car appeared to be unaware of the motorcyclist on their left, thus ramming into the motorbike.

The impact knocked both the rider and their passenger off the bike and onto the ground, after which the clip ended.

Whether the motorcyclist and passenger sustained any injuries from the collision is unclear.

Netizens call driver out for not being wary

After watching SGRV’s video on Facebook, many viewers took to the comments to call out the driver for their failure to check the road before attempting to switch lanes.

However, a few others posited that the motorcyclist may have been “startled” and hit the car on their own.

Overall, most commenters expressed concern for the safety of the motorcyclist and their passenger.

